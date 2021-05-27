Date, time set for 2021 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A date has been set for the eighth annual Camellia Bowl.
The game will return on Christmas Day at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl with kick off set for 1:30 p.m.
“It’s hard to believe this will be our eighth Camellia Bowl game,” Johnny Williams, Camellia Bowl executive director, said. “We are excited to be back on Christmas Day and continue the tradition this city and stadium have by playing this game. We have had some thrilling games. We are grateful to ESPN for their collaboration and a great bowl lineup.”
Buffalo took down Marshall 17-10 in 2020′s Christmas Day matchup. Organizers say ESPN had a total live audience of over 2.1 million views for the game.
Organizers say playing on Christmas Day adds excitement to the game. All seven previous games were decided in the fourth quarter, with three games decided on the final play.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
