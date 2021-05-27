Groundbreaking scheduled for Montgomery’s Whitewater Project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place for Montgomery’s Whitewater project.
The Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, a board overseeing the construction of the project, will hold the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, June 10 at 1 p.m.
The park will be located on 120 acres on the banks of the Alabama River, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65. It is expected to include an Olympic standard recirculating whitewater course and will appeal to causal and outdoor athletes.
Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean will be joined by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Cooperative District Chair Leslie Sanders, and other local leaders for the celebratory groundbreaking of the Whitewater recreation and entertainment district.
County officials say the initial construction of the park will have an economic impact of nearly $40 million. Ongoing operations are expected to have an annual economic impact of over $35 million, with over 300,000 patrons expected.
