Longtime WSFA 12 News anchor John O’Connor retiring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After more than 40 years in the news business, with nearly 10 of those at WSFA 12 News, longtime reporter and anchor John O’Connor has announced his retirement.
John started at WSFA 12 News in December 2012, and viewers immediately welcomed him into their homes. But long before he made his way to Montgomery, John was already a consummate professional in the business.
He started his career in radio in his home town of Asheville, North Carolina. Since those early days, he’s worked all over the country, including a combined 15 years in Orlando and Jacksonville before joining the WSFA 12 News team.
It was a homecoming of sorts since John had previously lived in the Mobile area for five years when he was a teen.
“I must say, I am very proud to have had the chance to work with John and all he brought to the anchor desk, newsroom and community,” said WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff. “He is a pro’s pro – tremendous journalist, broadcaster and mentor. I know our viewers will miss him. However, I am thrilled for John as he moves into retirement after an outstanding and award-winning 40-plus year TV career.”
John has covered it all during his career, from the space shuttle program to Daytona 500 races, tornadoes and hurricanes to political controversies and resignations.
Along the way, he even found himself the topic of news, with viewers reaching out as he went through open heart surgery as well as a bad motorcycle accident several years ago.
John has been an active member of the Montgomery community, helping with several charities and jamming out with his band, aptly named “Live At Five.”
“John O’Connor is a consummate news guy who aided this television station over the years through his talent, work ethic and professionalism,” said WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting. “John was always willing to do whatever he could to ensure our newscasts were the best they could be. He has served as a great mentor to our younger staff and is liked by everyone! Additionally, John is an extremely nice person. He will be sorely missed here at WSFA and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
John’s last day on-air is May 27. He plans to move back to his home state of North Carolina to enjoy his retirement where plenty of golfing, motorcycle riding, and time with his two daughters is planned.
