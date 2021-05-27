Longtime WSFA 12 News anchor John O’Connor retiring

“John O’Connor is a consummate news guy who aided this television station over the years through his talent, work ethic and professionalism,” said WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting. “John was always willing to do whatever he could to ensure our newscasts were the best they could be. He has served as a great mentor to our younger staff and is liked by everyone! Additionally, John is an extremely nice person. He will be sorely missed here at WSFA and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”