Montgomery hospitality industry rebounding; hotels struggling to fill jobs

“Pre-COVID, we were at about the $12 million tax receipts mark for lodgings in a fiscal year for the city of Montgomery. We probably project that for this fiscal year that will be ending in September probably collections will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 9.3 to 9.6 million for the city of Montgomery, and so it’s big drop,” Buckalew said. “It has impacted the city and the county and while they’ve done great job of maintaining revenues in other areas, lodgings tax has been the one area that has hit everyone really hard.”