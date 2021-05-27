Montgomery Zoo hosts ‘Thrifty Tuesdays’ starting in June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has announced a discounted admissions promotion starting in June.
Beginning June 1, the Montgomery Zoo will offer “Thrifty Tuesdays” where patrons can get 50% off admissions to the zoo. Tickets must be purchased in person from noon to 4 p.m. in order to receive the discount, according to the zoo.
“Thrifty Tuesdays” admission includes:
- Admission to the Zoo
- Admission to the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
- Visit to the Petting Zoo (animals viewable / petted and fed through fencing)
- Entry to Parakeet Cove
- Admission to Lion keeper talk and training at 1:30 p.m. daily
Zoo officials say the discount cannot be combined with any other discount, coupon or offer.
For more information on this promotion or other details about the Montgomery Zoo, check out their website.
