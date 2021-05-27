Rain chances, then much cooler air!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s rain was a welcomed sight, though few of you actually saw it! We needed any rain we could get, and isolated downpours offered a bit of relief. We have another chance of seeing rain tomorrow before we’re dry again for the long weekend.
A cold front will bring our best chance of showers and a few storms late Friday afternoon into Friday evening and night. No severe weather is expected despite the frontal passage, but this will be our best chance of higher rain coverage. Chances are running around 40% during that window.
Once the front passes, drier and cooler air will move into our area. This will make for an incredibly nice Memorial Day weekend...
We’ve removed nearly all of our rain chances for the holiday weekend other than a 10% chance Saturday. That’s just in case the cold front gets hung up in far southern Alabama and brings a spotty shower down there.
The front will also bring much cooler air. Highs will only be in the low 80s Saturday! Then, temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s by Memorial Day.
The humidity will also be low this weekend before rising next week. That rise in moisture will lead to some additional low chances for showers and thunderstorms next week with highs heading back towards 90 degrees.
