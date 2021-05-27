We’ve finally got some rain chances!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 90 degree heat and bone dry weather is finally coming to an end. Rain chances aren’t high by any means, but we will have opportunities for at least some showers and storms over the next few couple of days.
Today’s chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms has been upped to 30% courtesy of higher humidity and plenty of heat. Many of us will dodge this activity, and anything that does form will be small in size and won’t last too long.
Otherwise it’s a partly cloudy day with highs pushing 90 degrees in spots that don’t see any rain develop.
A cold front will bring our best chance of showers and a few storms late Friday afternoon into Friday evening and night. No severe weather is expected despite the frontal passage, but this will be our best chance of higher rain coverage. Chances are running around 40-50% during that window.
Once the front passes, drier and cooler air will move into our area. This will make for an incredibly nice Memorial Day weekend.
We’ve removed nearly all of our rain chances for the holiday weekend other than a 10% chance Saturday. That’s just in case the cold front gets hung up in far southern Alabama and brings a spotty shower down there.
That is now looking unlikely, though, and we’re looking at partly cloudy skies all weekend long. Highs will only be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday before rising into the upper 80s on Memorial Day.
The humidity will also be very low this weekend before rising next week. That rise in moisture will lead to some additional low chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs heading back towards 90 degrees.
