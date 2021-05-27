2 women shot, 1 killed in Montgomery’s Sheridan Heights community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say there’s been another fatal shooting in Montgomery Thursday, just hours after the last one.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Faro Court around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene near the Sheridan Heights Community Center.
A police spokeswoman said a woman sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.
Police say another woman at the hospital sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined this also happened in the 3500 block of Faro Court.
No additional information was released.
This is Montgomery’s second fatal shooting Thursday afternoon. A man was killed in the 1000 block of Oak Street earlier in the day.
