Airports expecting increased air travel this Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many travelers will be flying to their destinations this Memorial Day, a big change over last year.
This time around, airports are expecting large crowds, and that includes regional airports like Montgomery.
“Last year we were looking at around 1,700 for the month where this year we’re over 19,000 for the month, so it’s about a over 900% increase in our passenger traffic,” said Willie Carter, facilities and operations director for the Montgomery Airport Authority.
He says there has been a demand for flights all across the country, including flights from Montgomery, which is why they’re working overtime to keep the airport clean, safe and ready to fly.
“We have increased our cleaning procedures here and we have sanitizing stations and wipes throughout the entire airport for everyone,” Carter said.
And they remind passengers that face masks are still required onboard airplanes for now.
“The TSA did extend their mandate till September 2021 this year and wearing a mask so it’s important for all passengers to wear their mask while traveling and onboard the planes,” Carter said.
If you don’t have a mask, Carter says don’t worry because the airport has you covered, they have over 15,000 masks they can provide for free.
