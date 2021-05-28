Alabama political reporter Lydia Nusbaum wraps up time at WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reporter Lydia Nusbaum is leaving WSFA 12 News after three years providing statewide coverage on Alabama’s political landscape.
Before coming to Montgomery, Lydia cut her teeth as a reporter, anchor and producer in Missouri, covering that state’s legislature.
Lydia joined the WSFA 12 News and Gray Television family in June 2018 to take up the mantle of state politics for not one but five television stations across the state, from Huntsville to Dothan.
“She stepped into the role with huge shoes to fill,” said WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff. “She embraced the challenge, knew the expectations, grew, and kept the tradition of strong political reporting at WSFA 12 News and Gray Television.”
Lydia’s passion for serving the viewers of WSFA, WBRC, WAFF, WTVM & WTVY, shined from her first day on the job, and her insight will be greatly missed.
“I will miss Lydia’s can-do spirit, tireless work ethic and dedication to her job at WSFA 12 News,” Duff said. “She never, ever wanted to let anyone down. Lydia is mature beyond her years and served the demands of being our political reporter with high journalistic standards”
Lydia’s last day is May 28.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.