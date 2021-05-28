Auburn High School student gets 3rd place in ‘Poetry Out Loud’ national finals

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A student at Auburn High School placed third in the Poetry Out Loud national finals.
Soojin Park, a senior, will receive a $5,000 prize, according to event organizers. She recited “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus and “Say Grace” by Emily Jungmin Yoon.
Rahele Megosha from South Dakota was named the 2021 Poetry Out Loud National Champion, and Kendall Grimes of Tennessee placed second.
Park was also the written runner-up of the 2021 Poetry Ourselves Competition for her original poem “This is a poem about failure.”
Park said she has been interested in writing poetry since she was young. She has participated in Poetry Out Loud all three years in high school.
Park added that she will be heading to college in the fall.
“A lot of things are open for me right now,” Park said. “But I’m a little interested in film right now, and I hope that whatever I end up doing, I am able to tell the stories that I want to tell.”
Auburn High School will also get $500 to purchase poetry materials.
