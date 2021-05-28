County Road 12: Union Springs woman shares the gospel on social media

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs resident Betty Adams has a passion for the piano.
“I started when I was 12 years old,” said Adams.
Adams was born and raised in Alabama and calls Union Springs her home.
“We have a lot of history and character in this town,” Adams added.
A few years ago, her daughter talked her into trying out Facebook and then she came up with an idea. Every Sunday night she fires up Facebook Live and takes gospel music requests.
“I never dreamed it would come to this,” said Adams. “We look around at kind of a sad world today, especially with the coronavirus. If I can just bring a little highlight into someone’s life, that’s what I’m all about.”
Adams really enjoys the interaction online.
“I had one gentleman request one about every five minutes. I think I played about seven songs for him the other day,” Adams added.
She’s not overly concerned about page likes or the number of followers, it’s all about using her God-given talents to inspire others.
“I know I had a man the other day when I came on, he said ‘I was down and troubled and discouraged when I came to listen, and now through your songs I’ve already been blessed.’”
Despite being in her mid-70s, Adams runs Facebook Live like a pro, with no plans on slowing down anytime soon.
“I’m telling you I’m just going to hang on in there with them if I can,” Adams added.
You can tune into her Facebook Live events every Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
