3-vehicle crash causes major delays at I-65/85 Interchange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 that has snarled traffic and has caused major delays at the I-65/85 Interchange.
The Alabama Department of Transportation initially reported that the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed just before Exit 1 to Union/Court Street in Montgomery. MPD now says three lanes remain blocked but a left lane has since reopened.
The crash is affecting traffic at the I-65/85 interchange and backing up traffic on I-85 north.
Commuters should seek an alternate route at this time or avoid the area.
The cause of the crash remains unclear but MPD has confirmed there were no injuries.
