I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clears after multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital experienced delays after a multi-vehicle crash.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says the three-vehicle collision happened near Jackson hospital, less than a mile from Union Street.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is reported the crash is blocked the left lane and left shoulder. Traffic maps showed heavy delays in the area as a result.
Coleman said there are no injuries.
