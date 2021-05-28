I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clears after multi-vehicle crash

Delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital after multi-vehicle crash. (Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA Staff | May 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 1:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital experienced delays after a multi-vehicle crash.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says the three-vehicle collision happened near Jackson hospital, less than a mile from Union Street.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is reported the crash is blocked the left lane and left shoulder. Traffic maps showed heavy delays in the area as a result.

Coleman said there are no injuries.

