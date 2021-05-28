Food for Thought 5/27

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Aldi (7340 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Josie’s Home Style Cooking (4347 Virginia Loop Rd.): 99
Capri Theater (1045 E. Fairview Ave.): 98
Rack ‘Em Up Billiards (3036 Woodley Rd.): 97
Tomatino’s/Cafe Louisa (503 Cloverdale Rd.): 96
Captain D’s (2386 E. South Blvd.): 96
Low Scores
Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86
Priority items: mold in ice machine; sewage backing up
VN Pho (2759 Bell Rd.): 86
Priority items: employee handled food without washing hands; food in cooler at improper temperature
Cash Savers Deli (2020 E. South Blvd.): 87
Priority items: meat in cooler at improper temperature; no soap/paper towels at hand sink
