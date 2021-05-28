Food for Thought 5/27

By Mark Bullock | May 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High Scores

Aldi (7340 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

Josie’s Home Style Cooking (4347 Virginia Loop Rd.): 99

Capri Theater (1045 E. Fairview Ave.): 98

Rack ‘Em Up Billiards (3036 Woodley Rd.): 97

Tomatino’s/Cafe Louisa (503 Cloverdale Rd.): 96

Captain D’s (2386 E. South Blvd.): 96

Low Scores

Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86

Priority items: mold in ice machine; sewage backing up

VN Pho (2759 Bell Rd.): 86

Priority items: employee handled food without washing hands; food in cooler at improper temperature

Cash Savers Deli (2020 E. South Blvd.): 87

Priority items: meat in cooler at improper temperature; no soap/paper towels at hand sink

