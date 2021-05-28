Graduating senior overcomes tragedy, intestinal disorder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of graduates have walked the stage over the last few weeks, and for many, it was their biggest accomplishment so far. While almost all faced challenges, one Booker T. Washington Magnet High School graduate might say, her years were some of the toughest.
For senior Taylor Hudson, graduation means more than just closing out her high school career.
While in high school, Hudson lost her father to cancer, but the grief didn’t stop there.
“In the beginning of this year, my mom had a really, really bad case of COVID to the point where we weren’t sure what the outcome was going to be,” Hudson said. “After that, my grandmother was diagnosed with an illness and didn’t know how that was going to turn out. A couple months later, my aunt died. Then, months after that, my grandfather died unexpectedly, and then my uncle within the same week.”
Hudson dealt with multiple tragedies while fighting the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), a condition she’s managed since childhood. IBS is triggered by stress.
“You know, at BTW, our motto is excellence in all things. So, I had no choice,” Hudson said. Excellence is a good way to describe her accomplishments. She is graduating with a 3.96 GPA.
“Trust the process.” channeling her dad’s favorite saying. “So that’s what I’ve been doing,”
While her dad is not here with her physically, Hudson said she still feels his presence. “I feel like he’s right beside me every step, and I’m excited to make him proud while I walk,” Hudson added. That walk across the stage and the cheers behind her name represent just how much she has overcome.
Hudson is headed to UAB and plans to become a nurse practitioner and treat other IBS patients like her.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.