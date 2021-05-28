Man dead after Dale County shooting incident

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after an incident in Dale County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said deputies were called to the 2600 block of East Highway 84 on a report of an assault with a firearm. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.
Bynum said a preliminary investigation showed the tenant of the property found the man inside a barn as he was checking on his belongings being stored there. A fight between took place between the two and the tenant fired a single shot, hitting the man.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next-of-kin, Bynum added.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will forward their findings to the district attorney’s office.
