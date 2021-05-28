Man, 84, killed in Lee County vehicle crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 84-year-old Lee County man has died after his vehicle collided with another Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said Theodore Armour, of Salem, was killed when the 2004 Mercedes C240 he was driving struck a 2015 Jeep Patriot driving by 47-year-old Auburn resident Misty Rich.
The crash happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee County 430, approximately one mile west of Smiths Station.
ALEA said Armour died on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.
