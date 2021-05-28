Montgomery woman’s body in Lowndes County prompts homicide investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA)- It’s the anguish cry of a daughter, crying for answers and ultimately justice in the death of her mom.
“This can’t be true. This can’t be. She wasn’t ready to leave me or my brother,” said Ashante Wells, Matthaniah Dotson’s daughter.
A utility worker found Dotson’s body behind a transformer at the corner of Lowndes County roads 37 and 26 on Wednesday, according to the family. Lowndes County sheriff’s investigators have been quiet so far about the case, but WSFA 12 News can confirm they are working this as a homicide.
Dotson was 43 years old and lived in north Montgomery. The last time Dotson’s family heard from her was six days ago, no hint of any trouble and no indication of danger ahead.
A childhood friend remembers.
“Very unusual. Something’s wrong. She loved her kids. She would never do anything like this,” said Zairy Shakur.
Family members say Dotson moved here last year to begin anew and get away from violence in another part of the city. She would have turned 44 next month.
“She was starting, you know, her life. And she was telling me about her ministry and I was proud of her, and she was like, ‘I want to start my business,’” Shakur recalled Dotson saying.
While investigators in Lowndes County work to unravel the mystery behind Dotson’s death, Dotson’s daughter and friend comfort each other and endure the agonizing wait for answers.
WSFA 12 News has confirmed the State Bureau of Investigation is now part of this investigation.
