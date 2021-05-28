Round of rain ahead of a cooler, less muggy holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be mainly dry through the middle of the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s with uncomfortably high humidity to boot. A cold front will push closer by late this afternoon, bringing a pretty good shot of showers and thunderstorms with it. The timing looks to be 4 p.m. thru 10 p.m. with rain chances starting earlier the farther north and west you are.