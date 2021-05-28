Round of rain, then a stellar holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be mainly dry through the middle of the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s with uncomfortably high humidity to boot.
A cold front will push closer by late this afternoon, bringing a pretty good shot of showers and thunderstorms with it. The timing looks to be 4 p.m. thru 10 p.m. with rain chances starting earlier the farther north and west you are.
No severe weather is expected, but some heavier rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible with any storms.
Even without any storms, it will be breezy both today and again tomorrow. Wind speeds will be around 10-15 mph each day with occasional gusts upwards of 20 mph.
Once the front passes tonight, drier and cooler air will move into the area from the north. This will make for an incredibly nice Memorial Day weekend considering what kind of weather we can get around here in late May.
We’ve removed all of our rain chances for the entire 3-day weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, sunny on Sunday and mostly sunny on Monday. The frontal passage will also bring cooler air. Highs will only be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday before rising back to 90 degrees on Memorial Day.
The humidity will also be very low this weekend before rising again by Tuesday of next week.
That rise in moisture will lead to some additional low chances for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms next week. No day features more than a 30-40% chance of rain at this point.
Highs next week will be heading back towards 90 degrees with overnight lows heading back into the upper 60s after dipping into the 50s this weekend.
