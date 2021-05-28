South Boulevard resurfacing project to start June 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transporation is set to begin a resurfacing project in Montgomery.
Starting on Tuesday, weather permitting, work will begin on the South Boulevard from Davenport Drive to Highway 231.
The project will consist of planing, resurfacing and traffic striping, ALDOT officials said.
There will be lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
ALDOT says motorists should expect delays, so plan accordingly and be mindful of crew members and equipment.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
