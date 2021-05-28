Victims identified in Montgomery’s 2 Thursday fatal shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police have identified the victims in two separate fatal shootings from Thursday.
The first shooting call was around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oak Street. Officers said they found a man had been fatally shot. Police identified him as Debarge Price, 37, of Montgomery.
A few hours later, police responded to another shooting call in the 3500 block of Faro Court around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene near the Sheridan Heights Community Center.
Police said a woman, identified as Keiana Johnson, 19, of Montgomery, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.
Another woman at the hospital sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined this also happened in the 3500 block of Faro Court.
No suspect information has been released.
Police said both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000.
