Alabama Softball headed to the Women’s College World Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Softball punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series after defeating Kentucky 4-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide will open play in Oklahoma City on June 3 against the winner of the Fayetteville Super Regional between Arkansas and Arizona.
Alabama took a quick 2-0 lead over Kentucky in the first inning on a two-run double from Kaylee Tow. The Wildcats got a run back in the bottom of the second and it remained 2-1 until Maddie Morgan blasted a two-run home run over the right field fence to stretch the lead to 4-1. The lead held thanks to the Tide defense and a stellar outing from Lexi Kilfoyl (14-3), who earned the complete-game win with just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts.
“It was a heck of a good weekend for us. I have so much respect for Kentucky; the players, the coaching staff. They’re one of my favorite groups in college softball. [Lexi] Kilfoyl was outstanding and we got two big hits when we needed them. Usually that’s the name of the game. We played some great defense. Taylor Clark and Maddie Morgan made some big plays. We didn’t have any errors and that was key,” said Head Coach Patrick Murphy.
In Friday’s opening game of the Super Regional series at Rhoads Stadium, Alabama softball rallied from an early deficit to defeat Kentucky, 4-3.
Alabama (49-7) fell behind early after Kentucky (43-15) scored a run in the third and added another in the fourth to take the 2-0 lead. A one-out single from Bailey Hemphill in the bottom half of the inning was the Crimson Tide’s first hit of the day, and then back-to-back singles from Kaylee Tow and Jenna Johnson loaded the bases for KB Sides who blasted a triple to left-center to unload the bases and give Alabama the 3-2 lead. A single through the right side two batters later from Maddie Morgan drove in Sides to make it 4-2.
Montana Fouts (25-3) earned the complete-game win, striking out 11 for her 20th game with double-digit Ks this season. Jenna Johnson went 2-for-3, her fourth multi-hit game of the season, and Sides triple was her first of the season and fourth of her career.
