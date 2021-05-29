Nice weather for Memorial Day weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last night’s cold front has brought cooler and drier air to Alabama just in time for the long weekend! High temperatures today will be noticeably cooler - those in South Alabama may make it into the middle 80s, while some in our northern and western counties could stay in the 70s all day.
Clouds are in the forecast today, but more sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will also be cooler in the lower 80s, then temperatures will be on either side of 90 degrees for Memorial Day.
The humidity will also be very low this weekend before rising again by Tuesday.
That rise in moisture will lead to some additional low chances for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms next week. No day features more than a 30-40% chance of rain at this point.
Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with somewhat muggy conditions. It will feel more like summer!
