Huntingdon College welcomes Judson College students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon College is welcoming Judson College students to start the transfer process to Huntingdon.
Earlier this month, the Judson College board of trustees voted to close the 183-year-old institution. The vote followed months of fundraising to try and keep the school open.
“Huntingdon was founded as a college for women, and we have a deep and long respect for the quality of the educational program at Judson College,” said Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West.
College officials said the transfer prossess for Judson students can start immediately. A list of academics programs can be found online.
“I invite Judson students to contact me directly,” said Dr. Tom Perrin, senior vice president and dean of faculty. “We will begin a rapid review process of students’ transcripts for transfer of credit consideration even before the student begins the admission process. If the student chooses to pursue admission after transcript review, we will develop a plan of study and expectation of degree completion for each student so that she can anticipate what courses she will take to complete her degree.”
Students can contact Perrin via email.
He asks that students indicate in their email their name, program of study and any other pertinent information that would enhance consideration of the transcript.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.