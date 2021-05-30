Not as hot today, but the heat returns soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another beautiful day is in store! This morning is starting cool in the 50s, but we will warm up nicely this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s with low humidity. Skies will be sunny!
Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow - highs will be on either side of 90°. Still, humidity will stay low, so the heat should be bearable! Skies will be mostly sunny.
Moisture will return by the middle of the workweek, bringing humidity back. We’ll also see more clouds, and rain chances will start to tick upwards.
No day will be a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the second half of the week. Temperatures will stay hot in the upper 80s and low 90s.
