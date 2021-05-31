Alabama Army National Guard battalion deploying to Poland

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday, as we know, is Memorial Day, the holiday set aside each year to honor and remember the men and women who have died serving in the armed forces.
On Sunday, a group of service members took on new responsibilities for the United States.
A few men and women of the Alabama Army National Guard’s 731st CSS Battalion will take on a new duty deploying to Poland.
They will be working with NATO partners in Europe to conduct multiple international exercises, building relationships and providing military support. But before they begin the new duty they were given a send-off ceremony at Tallassee High School.
“It’s an appreciation for all the families that sacrifice, that show their commitment, dedication to their soldier,” battalion commander Joseph Byrd said.
The men and women who will be deploying say it wasn’t an easy journey, especially with the COVID-10 pandemic being one of the obstacles.
Sgt. Mawusi Coleman says the pandemic brought many restrictions for her battalion but they were able to overcome the obstacles put before them.
“With the soldiers and the support that we have here, everybody has pushed through and moved forward, and it’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of people, boots on the grounds, just pushing through it,” Coleman said.
She and her battalion are excited about this new journey.
“If you would have asked me a year or two ago that I would be going to Poland now I would be like ‘never that,’ but here I am now, and just like I’m excited and I’m ready to get there,” Gaillard said.
69 soldiers deployed from the 731st CSS battalion at the Sunday ceremony.
