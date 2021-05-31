Campers return to Gunter Hill Park this Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For Navy veteran Red Hardin; Memorial Day weekend was a great opportunity to return to a normal routine at a park he loves - Gunter Hill Park.
“It’s not that far away, you don’t have to drive 800 miles,” Hardin said. “The trees, people, the space, you got the water. It just suits me.”
Other families, like Ron and Debbie Kwast of Columbus, Ohio, say the pandemic restricted their travel as well. But this year, they’re happy to be back road-tripping.
“It is great to get back out, especially out in nature,” Ron Kwast said.
“Yeah, I kind of feel like we’re getting back to a normal life,” said Debbie Kwast.
Park officials say they have seen an increase in the number of people at the park this weekend compared to last year. And they say this is a good sign for things to come for this summer.
“Well, right now, this weekend we had a whole full house, 146 campsites is full,” said James Scott, gatehouse attendant at Gunter Hill Park.
That could be the case for some time to come. Until more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, there are still some travelers who say they prefer outdoor campsites to crowded hotels.
“We will be back down here Labor Day if I don’t come in between that time,” Hardin said.
