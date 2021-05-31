Class Act teacher keeps students on track through pandemic year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s fair to say Stephanie Millis at Daniel Pratt Elementary school is special, the work she does is special.
“We work with students who have reading disabilities, maybe math disabilities, we also work with students who have troubles with managing the behavior,” said Millis, a special education specialist, who was helping her navigate those challenges before the pandemic began.
Then, when school was forced to go virtual, she stepped up in a big way to make sure all of them stayed on track.
“We had our Google classrooms we did Google meets every day, I like to go to their houses and drop off little gift bags, whenever there’s things to celebrate and for holidays,” Millis explained. “So many of them, you know, they were so afraid to get out so they aren’t going shopping for school supplies. So we made sure that we dropped off school supplies for them to use.”
Her consistency of going well beyond her classroom responsibilities now recognized with a Class Act Award.
“It makes me feel good to know that I’m appreciated,” Millis said.
Millis is the final class Act award winner of the 2020-21 school year, but you can still nominate a teacher to be featured next year. Just log on to wsfa.com and click on the “Class Act” section.
