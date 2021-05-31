Comfortable warmth with sunshine for Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a comfortably cool start to our morning, and by May standards it’s quite refreshing! We are not feeling muggy as we head into our afternoon, but dry air in our atmosphere is going to start to warm up pretty efficiently later today. After a weekend where highs only topped out in the lower 80s, expected near 90° for the majority of central and south Alabama; Monday won’t be too hot though... highs will be in the upper 80s are right on par with where we should be for this time of year.