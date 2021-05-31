Comfortable warmth with sunshine for Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a comfortably cool start to our morning, and by May standards it’s quite refreshing! We are not feeling muggy as we head into our afternoon, but dry air in our atmosphere is going to start to warm up pretty efficiently later today. After a weekend where highs only topped out in the lower 80s, expected near 90° for the majority of central and south Alabama; Monday won’t be too hot though... highs will be in the upper 80s are right on par with where we should be for this time of year.
More sunshine is expected for Memorial Day, so any outdoor gatherings won’t have to worry about getting rained on.
Moisture will return by the middle of the workweek, bringing humidity back. We’ll also see more clouds, and rain chances will start to tick upwards!
We’ll enter a wet and unsettled weather pattern for the second half of the workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day. No day will be a washout - you are not guaranteed to see rain every day, but rain chances are high enough to warrant keeping an umbrella nearby.
Temperatures will stay hot in the upper 80s and low 90s and it will feel muggy.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.