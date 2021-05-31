Man injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

By WSFA Staff | May 31, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 2:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting in Montgomery on Monday.

According to Cpl. Ernestine McGriff, the shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Carter Hill Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

A man was injured in a shooting in Montgomery on Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found the scene near the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff added.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s name has not been released.

