Man injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting in Montgomery on Monday.
According to Cpl. Ernestine McGriff, the shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Carter Hill Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found the scene near the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff added.
No arrests have been made and the victim’s name has not been released.
