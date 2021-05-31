Montgomery mayor honors ‘courageous guardians’ on Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a Memorial Day message Monday honoring the “courageous guardians” who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom.
In his message, Reed encouraged citizens to remember why we celebrate Memorial Day.
“Let’s remember why we’re off. Let’s remember why we celebrate Memorial Day. That is, to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend this nation’s freedom and ideals,”
Reed also thanked the family members of those who passed and those who are continuing to fight for our freedoms today.
“But most importantly, we honor their memory on this day and every day. Thank you and stay safe,” Reed concluded.
