Prattville poppy project becoming growing tradition to honor deceased veterans

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Take a drive or walk through downtown Prattville near the Autauga Creek dam and you’ll notice more than 2,000 red ceramic poppies.
This year is year two for Julianne Hansen, who owns a ceramic shop in Prattville.
“The origin comes from ‘In Flanders Fields.’ It’s a poem that was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, Canadian. And when he was in Belgium his friend, close friend was killed, direct hit with a mortar, and he had to actually conduct the funeral for this young man and it touched him so much that he sat down on the end of an ambulance and penned the story, or the poem ‘In Flanders Fields,” said Hansen.
Hansen started the project last year and had no idea it would become such a destination for so many on Memorial Day.
“I really didn’t expect it would be received as well as it has been but it’s incredibly satisfying as an artist, as an American, you know, as somebody who if you come up with an idea, you know, and to be able to have it come to fruition in such a way that the community really embraces it,” she said.
“This particular project is one we take one step further to an individual who has served in the armed forces and is no longer living. So they don’t have to have been killed in action or in the line of duty,” Hansen said.
“2,021. Well, we have 500 back here and the remainder are in the main field. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing as the week progresses because it’s a weeklong exhibit, more and more white ribbons will be flowing in the wind, so by the time we end the exhibit on Saturday you should see most of these poppies with white ribbons flowing in the wind,” she said.
Hansen says she personally made the poppies by hand and started four months ago with store employees and her husband.
The sea of red poppies will remain on display throughout the week until Saturday.
