Prattville remembers war veterans both past and present

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville remembered its war veterans Monday morning at the Autauga County Courthouse, complete with a wreath-laying at the corner war memorial.
For 30 minutes, they honored the veterans and their sacrifices. The program started with a prayer and transitioned to the national anthem, which paved the way to one woman’s thoughts on what this day means.
“Today is the day we collect certain memories that we hold forever in our hearts for loved ones, friends, family who served our country and those we may not know yet, they still live in our hearts,” said Martha Kay Bridges, past president of the Department of Alabama Auxiliary and Legion Post 122 Auxiliary.
“Because a mother and a father will never see nor hold their child again, a brother or sister may never see their brother or sister again,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said to a standing room crowd.
Midway through, a gentleman took the crowd back in time to the American Revolution as part of the wreath-laying at the war memorials. He was dressed in uniform as a compatriot.
Memorial Day in Prattville was somber yet grateful for the opportunity to simply salute and remember.
The American Legion Post 122 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1349 were co-sponsors of the event.
