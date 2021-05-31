SBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison Police say around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a residence on County 954 of a report of a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot two men in the front yard.
Before officers arrived on the scene, and according to witnesses, the subject had already fired multiple shots. A Jemison Police officer was the first officer on the scene.
Police say the officer observed a man with a gun standing in the front yard. As the officer exited his patrol unit, the subject turned his attention to the officer. Shots were fired by both the subject and the officer. The subject was was struck and succumbed to his injuries while on the scene, according to police. The officer was uninjured.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and who has been affected by this horrible situation,” Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer said.
ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was immediately notified and is the investigating agency in charge of the case.
