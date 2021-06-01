Business president resigns, could seek US Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Katie Boyd Britt is stepping down as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, a decision that comes amid speculation that she will run for U.S. Senate.
BCA announced Britt’s decision in a Tuesday statement. Britt’s resignation is effective Friday.
Britt has led the influential business group since 2019.
She previously served as the chief of staff to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.
While she has not announced a run, Britt it has been speculated that Britt could run for the Senate seat being vacated by Shelby.
The BCA statement said that Britt is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
