1 dead in late Monday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after finding the body of a 19-year-old man late Monday night.
MPD and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Karen Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victim, Javier Lopez. He’s been shot to death.
The circumstances surrounding Lopez’s death remain under investigation. No motive or suspect has been identified at this point.
Anyone with any information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.