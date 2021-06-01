Driver sought after Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene over the weekend.
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 85 around 10 p.m. Saturday where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.
The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries the following day.
Police have reason to believe the vehicle that hit Davis was possibly a silver or beige Ford Fusion. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Eastern Boulevard when the driver hit Davis in the roadway.
It’s unclear if the driver was injured in the collision.
Police ask anyone with any information about Davis’s death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
Davis is Montgomery’s 10th traffic fatality victim of 2021.
