Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida concert promoter is offering a massive discount to people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in hopes it will encourage some fans to get the shot.

Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show featuring punk band Teenage Bottlerocket for $18 to those who are vaccinated and four tickets at $999.99 for those who are not.

“We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide,” the promoter wrote. “If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

Everyone attending the June 26 concert at the $18 price must provide proof of vaccination on or before June 12 at the door. The promoter says all staff, volunteers and band members will be vaccinated.

Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says the band thought at first promoter Paul Williams was kidding about the ticket sales plan but quickly learned he wasn’t.

“He’s doing his best to keep the audience and the band safe and the staff at the venue safe,” Carlisle said, “and we go along with this idea.”

Carlisle says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending live concerts in an unsafe manner as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To those fans hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Carlisle had this to say: “Don’t do it because Teenage Bottlerocket’s doing it or telling you to do it. Do it for yourself, your health, your community.”

He also says that other concerts on the band’s tour won’t feature the same ticket promotion but other ways to keep attendees safe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May that fines businesses $5,000 per violation if they require customers to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The bill takes effect July 1, just days after the concert.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.
Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

Latest News

Hacienda Healthcare was where a woman in a long-term vegetative state was sexually assaulted...
Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman who gave birth at long-term care center
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly...
Face to face: Biden, Putin meet for long-anticipated summit
This combination of file photos provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
North Korea’s Kim looks much thinner, causing health speculation
In announcing the new action, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona vowed to continue standing up...
Loan relief granted to defrauded for-profit college students
The system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of development.
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics