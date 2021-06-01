Man injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Capt. Saba Coleman says the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Fairview Avenue. Officers were called to a local hospital after a report that a patient came in with a gunshot wound.
The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and additional details about the shooting have not been released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.