2 more arrested after April 18 shooting killed 1, injured 4 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more suspects have been arrested and charged following an April 18 shooting that left one person dead and four others injured, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kevorious Rankins, 16, and Ivan Floyd, 17, both of Montgomery, are now charged with two counts of second degree assault and reckless murder following a shooting that claimed the life of Queneisa McReynolds, 34, also of Montgomery.
MPD said Rankins and Floyd were identified as suspects and taken into custody by the Marshals Task Force on April 23. They were then taken into MPD custody on Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
These arrests following those of Octavious Grace, 17, and Denzel Donald-White, 18, both of Montgomery, who were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on the same charges back on April 22.
The investigation started shortly after 10 p.m. on April 18 when police and fire medics responded to the 2300 block of Day Street in reference to several people having been shot.
On scene, first responders found McReynolds suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The shooting also critically injured a boy and caused non-life-threatening injuries to a girl, a man and a woman. Each was taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
