Occupant hospitalized after Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a house fire on Gilmer Avenue sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue posted an update on social media that there was heavy smoke coming from a home in the 1500 block.
Firefighters said neighbors told them someone was inside. They found an occupant on the second floor.
That person was taken to the hospital for advanced care. The patient’s current condition is not known.
Firefighters said no one else was inside and no firefighters were hurt.
