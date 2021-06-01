Occupant hospitalized after Montgomery house fire

Occupant hospitalized after Montgomery house fire
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Gilmer Avenue on July 1, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 1, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 10:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a house fire on Gilmer Avenue sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue posted an update on social media that there was heavy smoke coming from a home in the 1500 block.

Firefighters said neighbors told them someone was inside. They found an occupant on the second floor.

That person was taken to the hospital for advanced care. The patient’s current condition is not known.

E7 was initially dispatched to the 1500 Block of Gilmer Av on a private alarm. Upon arrival, they were met with heavy...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Firefighters said no one else was inside and no firefighters were hurt.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.