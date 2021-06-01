Rain and thunderstorm chances on their way back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, we’ve got increasing humidity and rain chances on the way to kick off June. No one day will bring washout conditions, but rain and thunderstorm chances do go up as we progress through the week.
Today will be a mainly dry day with humidity levels staying tolerably low. Highs will head towards 90 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is an outside chance of a stray shower.
Tomorrow will be similar with just a slightly higher chance (20%) of a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms. It will be a little bit more humid tomorrow as well.
Rain and thunderstorm chances rise yet again to end the first week of June. We currently have a 30% chance of rain for both Thursday and Friday with humidity levels climbing even further.
Temperatures will once again head for the upper 80s under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The upcoming weekend into early next week brings even higher chances for showers and thunderstorms. There’s no low pressure system or frontal boundary, but the heat and much higher humidity will trigger typical summertime shower and thunderstorm activity.
For now, we’ve placed a 40-50% chance of rain for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but those percentages may be adjusted at least slightly as we get closer to the weekend. High temperatures will come back down to the mid-80s courtesy of the higher rain chances by Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.