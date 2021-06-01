Shots fired in Ozark road rage incident, police say

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Ozark police say gunshots were fired during a road rage incident on Monday, resulting in one man’s arrest.
Police say they received multiple calls about a road rage situation near Highway 231 and Lakeview Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Callers said two drivers were arguing and trying to run each other off the road, according to police.
Witnesses reportedly said one of them pulled a handgun and fired shots.
Police said no one was hurt but there was some personal property damage.
The investigation led to the arrest of John Bragwell, 36. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.