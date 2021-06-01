Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Teacher refers to student as ‘animal’ on science exam

By KETV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (KETV) - A high school junior and his mother are both shocked and confused after the student’s yearbook photo was used in a science exam without his permission.

The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of 17-year-old Ezekiyal Wells and asked, “Which class includes the animal shown?”

“Why are you using my picture out of everybody else you have in the class, use me as an example?” Ezekiyal Wells said. “Why me? Out of everybody? Why do you have to pick me out of everybody you had a chance to choose from, why do you have to pick me out?

The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of...
The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of 17-year-old junior Ezekiyal Wells and asked, “Which class includes the animal shown?”(Source: KETV via CNN)

The junior, who is Black, isn’t even in the class, so he had no idea his picture was used until his classmates showed him.

“To me, it came out more racist if anything because it’s like you’re trying to identify me as something, which I know I’m a human. You’re not about to sit here and say I’m other than that,” Ezekiyal Wells said.

Ezekiyal Wells says he took a zoology course for only a quarter with the same teacher more than a year ago. He says they haven’t really spoken since.

His mom, Natalie Wells, says the teacher called her and apologized multiple times.

“I’m like, ‘What would make you do it?’” she said. “He says, ‘Well, last year in class, we had a conversation about primates.’ And that’s as far as he got in the conversation before mom instincts kicked in.”

Natalie Wells says it would have maybe made her feel better if the test included other students of other races, but her son was the only person pictured. Regardless, she’s not OK with any human being referred to as an “animal.”

“As a teacher, you should have had enough common sense. You should have had enough respect,” she said.

Ralston Public Schools said in a statement that the teacher used the photo “in very poor judgment.” The district says they are investigating the incident but would not say if the teacher was disciplined, calling it a “personnel issue.”

The district says it highly values the diversity in its school community.

“The action taken by this teacher does not in any way represent the values and culture of Ralston Public Schools,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

A hot week ahead.
Very hot and muggy, but changes are coming
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist