Alabama Democrats react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s reelection bid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party is reacting to news that Gov. Kay Ivey will seek reelection in 2022, saying Alabama “can’t afford four more” years of Republican control.
“Kay Ivey has had four years to improve our lives, but just like the Republicans who came before her, she has done nothing to improve anyone’s lives unless they’re a millionaire or a politician,” the party said in a statement.
“Kay Ivey claims that Alabama has a “future brighter than any other in America,” but after more than a decade of total Republican control, Alabama consistently ranks at the bottom of nearly every list, whether it’s healthcare, education, or vaccinations.,” the Alabama Democratic Party said.
No Democrat has held the governor’s office since Don Siegelman departed after one term in 2002. Alabama’s Republican Party has solidified its control over state government in the years since, holding every statewide elected office, supermajorities in both legislative chambers, control of the Alabama Supreme Court and all U.S. congressional seats except for that of House District 7, held by Rep. Terri Sewell.
The minority party says Alabama needs “a governor who will raise the minimum wage to $15, legalize marijuana, and stop spending billions of dollars of our money on new prisons while Alabama suffers,” among other things.
“We need a governor who will fix our criminal justice system and reduce incarcerations, support our workers and raise our wages, and expand Medicaid - providing free healthcare to thousands of Alabamians,” the statement said.
Ivey, 76, was the state’s lieutenant governor before taking over following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017. A year after assuming the job, she won a full term in office and is now seeking her second full term.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.