Country singer Martina McBride to perform in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music singer Martina McBride is set to hold a concert at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium in the coming months.
The concert, which will feature McBride and special guests The Wilson Brothers Band, will take place on Aug. 14 and will be presented by the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs.
McBride has recorded thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits compilations, one “live” album, as well as two additional compilation albums.
Eight of her studio albums and two of her compilations have an RIAA Gold certification, or higher.
She has sold more than 14 million albums in the U.S. during her career, which include 20 Top Ten singles and six number one hits.
McBride has won the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” award four times, tying with fellow legend Reba McEntire for second-most wins, and the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Female Vocalist” award three times. She is also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tickets are on sale now on the City of Montgomery’s website or in person at the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs located at 200 Coosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. that Saturday and the event starts at 7 p.m.
