Jefferson County coroner asks for help locating woman’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner asked for the public’s assistance in locating the family of a woman who was recently found dead in Jefferson County.
The coroner said Kristy Lynn Enos-Cantalupo, 30, of Jefferson County was found lying unresponsive at the entrance to a pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath Messer Airport Hwy. Monday, May 31 at 12:13 p.m.
The coroner said the autopsy showed no evidence of trauma or foul play found.
Tuesday the coroner asked for help locating the family of another woman who recently died. She was found dead at the front of the building.
Enos-Cantalupo was born in Massachusetts and previously lived in the 100 block of Dorning Road, Trafford, Alabama in 2015.
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.