Leaders pushing back against violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With summer on the way, there’s concern the violence in Alabama’s capital city could get worse.
“I think right now it’s getting very bad, and it’s out of control,” Pastor Emeritus of Freewill Missionary Baptist Church Ed Nettles said.
Crime in Montgomery is impacting almost every area and everyone.
“We have to make sure that we are sharing that, not just young people it’s older people too,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “There are different ways to settle disagreements than result to violence. It does not usually end well for any party regardless of who bears the immediate pain. There is always long-term pain and impact.”
Reed recently launched a campaign to try and put a stop to the violence. He says his next step of that campaign is getting faith leaders and community activists out into the community to identify the issues causing the violence.
Reed added the help of the community at large is vital.
“We need the community to somewhat police themselves,” Reed said. “I mean there are family members their friends that know some of the things that are happening.”
Faith leaders say mentoring young people listening to them and teaching them ways to address their frustrations in non-violent ways is key.
“You know each of us we know someone in our own family that we can reach out to, go back and reach go back and let them know you didn’t forget them,” Nettles said.
Friday, the city is hosting a town hall to address violence in north Montgomery, specifically in and around the Sheridan Heights, Brookview, and Park Manor communities. Organizers encouraged residents to attend. It’s set for 5:30 p.m. at the Resurrection Auditorium.
A youth initiative Stop the Violence Call to Action event will also take place at Gibbs Village East Community Center on Saturday and Sunday various faith groups will join together in a citywide day of prayer.
